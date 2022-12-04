e-Paper Get App
PM Modi wishes Indian Navy personnel on Navy Day

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi lauds PPP model, says it 'helps reach grassroots, ensures upliftment in remotest parts' | ANI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it has steadfastly protected our nation and distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times.

"Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history," Modi said in a tweet.

"The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times," the prime minister said.

