'PM Modi Is An Embarrassment To India': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke's First Reaction After Release |

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after being released from preventive detention. In his first public reaction following his release, Dipke called Modi an “embarrassment to India” and accused him of being a coward and a bully.

“Modi, as PM, is an embarrassment to India. Never has this country seen a bigger coward and bully,” Dipke wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His remarks came hours after he, along with fellow CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, was released by an executive magistrate following nearly 24 hours in preventive detention in Delhi.

Abhijeet Dipke, Two CJP Leaders Released After Nearly 24 Hours

Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday, October 10, shortly after their Air India flight from Mumbai landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The three leaders were travelling to participate in the CJP’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Following their detention, the leaders were produced before an executive magistrate at the Delhi Cantonment police station. The magistrate subsequently ordered their release on Sunday morning, with a condition linked to maintaining peace.

Ratna Singh, head of the CJP’s legal team, confirmed their release in a post on X.

The party also reacted to the development, claiming that Delhi Police had been forced to release its leaders.

“Finally Delhi Police is forced to release Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. Cockroaches never die,” the CJP said in a post on X.

CJP Continues Protest Call Over Gyanesh Kumar

The leaders’ release comes amid the CJP’s continued agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. The party had called for a fresh march to Jantar Mantar on Sunday, October 11, and said its protests would continue until its demands were met.

Delhi Police had denied permission for the planned demonstration and deployed heightened security arrangements across the national capital to prevent a large gathering.

The detention of the CJP leaders, along with other protesters and political figures, came amid a wider security clampdown ahead of the proposed demonstration.

Dipke’s remarks against the Prime Minister add a political dimension to the continuing confrontation between the party and the authorities, even as the CJP presses ahead with its demand for the CEC’s resignation.