PM Modi invites citizens to share 'inspiring life journeys' for upcoming episode of 'Mann ki Baat': Here's how to participate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited people to share their thoughts on themes and issues that matter to them for the upcoming episode of Mann Ki Baat.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, the ideas can be shared through applications including MyGov, Namo App, or by dialling the number 1800-11-7800 to record the message. The 88th episode of Mann Ki Baat will take place on April 24, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Through #MannKiBaat we celebrate the extraordinary feats of grassroots level change-makers. Do you know of such inspiring life journeys? Share them for this month’s programme on the 24th. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 to record a message."

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the nation.

Steps to share your insights:

Step 1: Visit official website: https://www.mygov.in/group-issue/inviting-ideas-mann-ki-baat-prime-minister-narendra-modi-26th-september-2021/

Step 2: Click on 'Login to Participate'

Step 3: If already registered, enter your login ID and password. If you are a new user then click on 'Register Now' and make an account by entering the required details.

Step 4: After logging in, share your insights in the comments section.

or

You can also share your insights on the NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 10:50 AM IST