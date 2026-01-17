PM Modi Interacts With Students, Loco Pilots As He Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train In Bengal's Malda; VIDEO

PM Narendra Modi interacts with students, loco pilots and railway staff in Malda ahead of flagging off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train | X/All India Radio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train from Malda in West Bengal, marking a major leap in long-distance overnight rail travel. The sleeper service will connect Howrah with Kamakhya (Guwahati), offering passengers a faster, more comfortable and technologically advanced travel experience.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is equipped with ergonomic berths, enhanced safety systems and modern onboard facilities, designed to make long journeys smoother and more convenient. The launch is being seen as a upgrade to India’s railway infrastructure, especially for overnight routes.

PM Modi Interacts With Students, Railway Staff

Videos from the event showed Prime Minister Modi interacting with students, loco pilots and railway personnel upon his arrival in Malda to flag off the historic service. The Prime Minister also took time to acknowledge the efforts of railway staff involved in the project.

‘More Comfortable, Splendid and Memorable’: PM Modi

Addressing a gathering after the launch, PM Modi said the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train would transform long-distance travel in India, making journeys “more comfortable, splendid and memorable” for passengers across the country.

Boost to West Bengal’s Development and Connectivity

Highlighting the pace of development in the state, the Prime Minister said Malda had become a new focal point in West Bengal’s growth story.

“Today, the campaign to accelerate West Bengal’s progress has gained even more momentum from Malda,” he said, referring to the foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple rail and road projects.

PM Modi announced the addition of new rail services and infrastructure projects aimed at improving mobility and boosting trade and business. He also noted that new track maintenance facilities in the region would create fresh employment opportunities for local youth, further strengthening the regional economy.