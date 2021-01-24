PM Modi interacts with artists taking part in Republic Day parade, emphasises on 'vocal for local'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with artists, who will be performing in the 75th Republic Day Parade on January 26 and lauded the country's socio-cultural heritage, while urging citizens to do whatever they can for the betterment of the country.

India will not become self-reliant just by somebody saying so, it will be achieved by actions of the youth, the Prime Minister said.

"We did not get the opportunity to sacrifice everything for the country's freedom, but we have definitely been given the opportunity to give our best. Whatever good we can do for the country, we should do to strengthen India," he said.