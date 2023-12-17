 PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal Building Of Surat Airport; WATCH VIDEO
The new integrated terminal building at the airport is equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Surat, December 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat airport in Gujarat. The new integrated terminal building at the airport is equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours.

The annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers

It has a provision for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3,000 passengers with the annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers, as per an official statement.

The terminal building has been designed with its local culture and heritage

As the gateway to the Surat city, the terminal building has been designed with its local culture and heritage ensuring that the essence should reflect both in the interior and exterior, creating a sense of place for the visitors, it said.

article-image

