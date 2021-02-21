PM Modi inaugurates BJP national office bearers meeting in Delhi

A BJP release on Saturday had said the meeting will be held from 10 am to 5 pm. Apart from the national office bearers, state in-charge and co-in-charge and state chiefs are taking part in the meeting.

On Saturday, BJP National President held a meeting with the party's national general secretaries over Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Today's meeting, which will also be attended by BJP state unit presidents, assumes significance as it comes amid fierce protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws.

The farmer union leaders have been trying to spread their agitation in other parts of the country while stepping up their attack on the Modi government.

The BJP is also readying for the assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, which has been eyed by the saffron organisation as its next big prize as its footprint spreads across the country.

