PM Modi In Gadchiroli: Tribals Bore Brunt Of Naxal Violence, Previous Governments Remained ‘Mute Spectators’

PM Narendra Modi addressed an event in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli virtually on the occasion of 151st birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. | X/@CMOMaharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said tribal communities bore the brunt of Naxal violence, while blaming the previous governments of being "mute spectators" of their suffering.

While addressing the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' programme at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra marking the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, PM Modi said tribals were unable to even vote in Maoist-affected areas in the past. He said his government lifted nearly 50 crore Indians out of extreme poverty over the past 12-13 years, hailing it as one of the country's greatest achievements since Independence.

"During that period, the people affected by Maoism and Naxalism, these very brothers and sisters of mine, had been left to their fate by the governments of that era. Their rights had been taken away. Everyone sat in silence and remained quiet. The governments of that time remained mere spectators and sat with their eyes closed," PM Modi said. He went on to say that the country has become "free from Naxalism and Maoist terror".

#WATCH | At the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, PM Narendra Modi says, "One of the achievements of the country is freedom from Naxalism-Maoism. People of tribal belts in the country, including Gadchiroli, know that Naxal violence harmed the tribal community the most. In 2014, about 125 districts of the country were affected by Naxalism-Maoism. There used to be hundreds of incidents of violence every year. Thousands of innocent people lost their lives in these incidents; a large number of them were tribals. But people affected by Naxalism-Maoism were abandoned by the then Governments in those eras. Their rights were snatched away, and everybody stayed silent. Members of the tribal community were not even allowed to vote. The then Governments remained mute spectators and closed their eyes...Today, when Naxalism-Maoism has been eliminated, mothers and sisters in the tribal community are giving us their blessings."(Video: DD News) — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026

PM Modi highlighted crimes during previous governments where children and young tribal women were kidnapped by extremists. "Now that Maoism and Naxalism have been defeated, those mothers, the mothers and sisters of my tribal community, are showering countless blessings upon us," he said.

The end of extremism has led to educational and job opportunities for children of the tribal communities, PM Modi said. He added that the Centre has allocated more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the PM-JANMAN scheme and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan to accelerate development in the tribal areas that remained deprived of basic facilities.

PM Highlights Welfare Measures For Tribals

PM Modi also highlighted measures taken by his government to prioritise housing, electricity and healthcare access for the tribal population, along with the provision of collateral-free loans to create livelihoods.

PM Modi said the observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, which began on this day in 2021, has grown into a national celebration. Calling on people to draw inspiration from tribal icon Birsa Munda, the prime minister urged them to work towards the goal of a developed India and make Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas an even stronger national celebration every year.

#WATCH | At the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, PM Narendra Modi says, "Since 15th November 2021, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas has been celebrated. Today, it has become a national celebration. Last year, on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda last year, more than 2 lakh programmes were held across the country. Crores of citizens of the country were a part of these programmes. There was a time when several festivals and occasions were decided from a foreign point of view. But today, India is remembering its heritage, history, and heroes with indigenous pride." (Video: DD News) — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026

PM Modi also expressed pride in the fact that a woman from the tribal community, President Droupadi Murmu, is leading the country. "Today, even the leadership of the country is in the hands of a daughter from the tribal community. We are all proud of President Droupadi Murmu ji," he said.