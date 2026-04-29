PM Modi Hails 'Unprecedented' Turnout In Bengal, Calls It 'Fearless Voting' | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the people of West Bengal for the high voter turnout recorded during the second phase of polling, calling it a reflection of democratic awareness and participation.

Addressing a rally in Hardoi, he thanked voters for turning out in large numbers and urged them to sustain the momentum till polling concludes.

‘Festival Of Democracy Must Continue’

Modi described the elections as a “festival of democracy” and appealed to voters to keep participating with the same enthusiasm.

“I express my gratitude to the great people of Bengal for being aware of their rights and voting in large numbers… I appeal to them to continue participating in this festival of democracy,” he said.

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‘Fearless Environment’ Remark

Highlighting visuals of long queues at polling booths, the Prime Minister said such enthusiasm had not been witnessed in decades.

He termed the ongoing voting as “fearless”, claiming that people were exercising their franchise without intimidation something he said was “unimaginable” over the past 6–7 decades.

Turnout Crosses 61% By Afternoon

According to the Election Commission of India, voter turnout touched 61.11% by 1 pm in the second phase.

Hooghly: 64.57%, Howrah: 60.68%, Kolkata North: 60.18%, Kolkata South: 57.73%, Nadia: 61.41%

Polling is underway across 142 Assembly seats.

High-Stakes Battle In Urban Bengal

The 2026 elections in West Bengal are witnessing a direct contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This phase is seen as a litmus test for the TMC, especially in its strongholds across South Bengal and Kolkata.

Key constituencies include:

Bhabanipur

Tollyganj, a high-profile, celebrity-heavy seat

What’s At Stake

142 out of 294 seats voting in this phase

3.21 crore electorate

1,448 candidates, including 220 women

41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 all-women booths

In 2021, the TMC had dominated this belt, winning 123 of these 142 seats. While the BJP aims to expand its urban and community outreach, the TMC is looking to retain control and push for a fourth straight term under Mamata Banerjee.

Counting On May 4

Votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections will be counted on May 4, which will decide the political future of the state.