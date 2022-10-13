PM Modi flags off fourth Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh's Una | Twitter/@byadavbjp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. This marks the first Vande Bharat train for the state that is set to hold assembly elections soon.

In a video shared on Twitter by Union Minister Bhupendar Yadav , PM Modi can be seen flagging off the train.

PM Shri @narendramodi ji flags off the Vande Bharat Express from Una, Himachal Pradesh#HimachalWithDoubleEnginehttps://t.co/CjiypTl892 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 13, 2022

With the new service addition to the railways, the travel time between Delhi and Chandigarh will be brought down by three hours next week onwards. It would only take around five hours to cover the distance from the national capital to Himachal Pradesh.

The government, in a statement, said, “It accelerates to 100 km/h in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.”

The railway ministry had also said that the service would also help pilgrims and devotees visiting religious places in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

Meanwhile, today, PM Modi also dedicated IIIT Una ‘to the nation’, whose foundation stone was laid in the year 2017. More than 530 students are pursuing studies in this institute currently, the government said.

Contributing to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in Una’s Haroli was also laid by the Indian PM. The project costs up to Rs 1,900 crore. The project is expected to reduce imports, attract investment of over Rs 10,000 crores, and provide employment to more than 20,000 people in a bid to boost the state economy.

ANI quoted Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur as saying, “Today we are at number seven in terms of Ease of Doing Business. I would like to thank PM Modi for giving Medical Device Park, Bulk Drug Park to Himachal Pradesh. Today every house in Himachal Pradesh has a gas connection.”