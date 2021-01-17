PM Modi flags off 8 trains connecting Statue of Unity to major destinations across India; check the full list here

While addressing the audience, the Prime Minister said the train connectivity will be beneficial for tourists coming to see the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya as well as it will also help in changing the lives of the tribal community of the region.

"The connectivity will bring new opportunities for jobs and self-employment," said the Prime Minister, adding "one lakh tourists will visit Kevadiya everyday after improvement in connectivity".

"One of the trains flagged off for Kevadiya today originates at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station. It is a pleasant coincidence that today is the birth anniversary of MGR. His life was dedicated to the service of the poor," Modi said.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also inaugurated several other railway projects - new station buildings in Kevadiya, Dabhoi and Chandod.

He had earlier informed of this in a tweet.