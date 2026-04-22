PM Modi Expresses Grief After Pickup Van Overturns In Gujarat's Valsad, Killing 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over a tragic road accident in Valsad district that claimed six lives and left several others injured.

In a post shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X, the Prime Minister conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for those injured. “The loss of lives due to a mishap in Valsad, Gujarat, is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured,” the post read.

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According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred in the Kaprada taluka of Valsad district when a pickup van carrying wedding guests overturned near Virkshetra village. The victims were reportedly returning to Girnara village after attending a wedding ceremony in Kolvera village.

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Officials said around 28 passengers were travelling in the pickup van when the vehicle developed a mechanical failure while climbing a hilly stretch. The brakes of the vehicle allegedly failed, causing the driver to lose control of the steering. The pickup then went out of control and overturned on the slope, resulting in multiple casualties.

Local residents, along with police personnel and emergency teams from the 108 Emergency Response Service, rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Six people were declared dead, while several others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, with at least 10 reported to be in critical condition. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and registered an accidental death case, while further investigation into the incident is underway.