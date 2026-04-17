PM Modi Expresses Grief After 8 Killed In Valparai Tempo Traveller Crash |

Valparai: Eight people died, and several were injured in an accident that occurred while returning from Valparai, Tamil Nadu on Friday when a tempo traveller lost control at the 13th hairpin bend and plunged to the 9th hairpin bend, according to Valparai Police.

A tempo traveller carrying a group of 13 tourists from Perinthalmanna, Keralam, met with an accident while descending from Valparai after sightseeing. The vehicle driven by Mohammed Fasith (21) is reported to have lost control while negotiating the 13th hairpin bend. Consequently, the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged down towards the 9th hairpin bend, according to a press note from police.

Many feared dead as a van carrying tourists from Kerala met with an accident on the ghat section of #Valparai - Pollachi Road on Friday, April 17.

The van veered off when the driver negotiated the 13th hairpin bend. @THChennai pic.twitter.com/1tZZRIVs9d — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) April 17, 2026

In the impact of the accident, 8 persons (1 male and 7 females) died on the spot. Five persons sustained grievous injuries, including the driver, two male juveniles aged between 17 and 18 years, and two females. All the injured were immediately rescued and shifted to the Government Hospital, Pollachi, through 108 Ambulance services for medical treatment.

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Upon receipt of information, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valparai Sub-Division, and the Inspector of Police, Valparai, rushed to the scene of the occurrence and supervised the rescue and relief operations. Fire and Rescue Services personnel were also deployed, and prompt rescue operations were carried out to evacuate the victims from the SOC.

A massive rescue operation was initiated, with 16 ambulances reaching the spot to manage the casualties, and 13 ambulances returning to Pollachi Government Hospital with injured occupants.

All the injured persons have since been safely rescued and admitted to the hospital. The 8 bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Further details will be updated in due course.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his sorrow over the incident.

"Distressed to hear about the mishap in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," the PMO said in ann X post.

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Upon receiving news of the fatal incident, Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the Valparai accident, offering condolences to the bereaved families.

In a statement issued by the CMO, the Chief Minister confirmed that he directed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. The Chief Minister also assured that the government will provide necessary assistance to the families of the deceased.