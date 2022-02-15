PM Modi, ex-Kenyan PM Raila Odinga express commitment to cooperate in healthcare sector

Nairobi [Kenya]: High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Dr Virander Paul on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga had expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector.

Commenting on a query on KTN News on Ayurveda in the context of the private visit of Odinga to India and India-Kenya cooperation in the healthcare sector, Paul said, "PM Modi and Raila have been friends for a long time. They have known each other for many years. The PM of India and former PM of Kenya had a courtesy meeting today. What we know is that they did express their commitment to further improvement of relations between the two countries." PM Modi had expressed his happiness at being able to meet Odinga after almost three and half years. Prime Minister recollected his multiple interactions with Odinga since 2008 in both India and Kenya, as well as the latter's support to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2009 and 2012.

The two leaders also discussed other issues of mutual interest. The Prime Minister expressed his commitment to further strengthening India-Kenya relations.

PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to Odinga for his good health and future endeavours.

"Delighted to receive my friend H.E. Raila Amolo Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya. I fondly recollect my past interactions with him in India and Kenya. India and Kenya enjoy strong bilateral relations and we welcome further strengthening of our ties," tweeted PM Modi on Tuesday.

Ex-Kenyan PM was on a visit to India for his daughter's eye treatment. "Odinga did mention the substantial improvement in the eye condition of his daughter. Thanks to the Ayurvedic treatment in India," said the Indian High Commissioner.

His daughter regained her eyesight after undergoing treatment at Kerala's Ayurvedic hospital. Odinga further discussed with PM Modi the opening of a branch of the same hospital in Kenya to provide better treatment to his country's people.

He also thanked Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre in Kerala for restoring his daughter's eyesight. Odinga's daughter Rosemary was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017. She had undergone surgery in Nairobi. But in the post-operative period, Rosemary complained of severe loss of eyesight.

"In his interview to ANI, he also mentioned that he discussed with PM Modi about bringing that kind of treatment -- Ayurvedic treatment to Kenya. There should be a better use of indigenous locally available plants here in Kenya in the healthcare system here," said Paul.

The Indian High Commissioner also discussed cooperation between India and Kenya that traditionally have been very strong.

"It has been long-standing cooperation, including during COVID-19 pandemic. India was perhaps the first country to supply COVID vaccines to Kenya," he said.

"We are very satisfied that India played a role in initiating the vaccination drive in Kenya. We have also participated in the training of Kenyan specialists in COVID-19 and also we have shared details of a digital platform, developed in India, is called Cowin for management of large scale COVID vaccination and campaigns," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 07:27 AM IST