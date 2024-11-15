PM Modi Criticises Uddhav Thackeray For Surrendering Shiv Sena's Autonomy To Congress

PM Modi Criticises Uddhav Thackeray |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his final campaign rally for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Addressing a packed audience in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday.

Modi accused Thackeray of handing aver Shiv Sena’s autonomy to Congress: "Mumbai is a city of sell-respect, but a party in Maha Vikas Aghadi (read UBT Sena) has handed over its'remote control’ to those who insulted Balasaheb Thackeray,” Modi said.

“That's why I challenged them to get Congress to praise Balasaheb Thackeray Till date, these people haven't been able to get Congress or the Prince’ of Congress to praise him." Modi added, Throughout his speech, Modi condemned Congress for pursuing power at any cost, describing it as “a fish out of water” without control.

He blamed Congress for failing to secure India’s safety during its tenure, citing, frequent terror attacks as a result of lax security.

“Terrorists now know that India won' tolerate any hostility If they act, Modi won't spare them.” he said, emphasizing his governments security reforms. Modi also criticized Congress's handling of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing the party of neglecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution.

“That’s why my government took the historic step of abrogating Article 370, he said. framing the move as a fulfillment of Ambedkar’s vision. The PM further accused Congress of fostering division for political gain, alleging the party used terms like “saffron terrorism” and insulted Maharashtra's cultural icons, including Veer Savarkar and revered saints.

In contrast, the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance “proudly embraces Maharashtra’s legacy,” Modi said. He also alleged that Congress sought to dismantle the reservation system, putting rights for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes at risk.

Modi appealed to voters, urging them to support the Mahayuti alliance to safeguard these communities’ rights. On the issue of language, Modi criticised Congress’s failure to promote Marathi as a classical language, claiming his government was working to achieve it. “Congress never took steps to secure Marathi’s classical status, despite ruling Maharashtra and the Center for decades,” he said, emphasising his administration’s commitment to linguistic recognition.

In a final appeal, Modi praised the Mahayuti alliance’s development work in Mumbai, citing major infrastructure projects like the Metro and Coastal Road. He also highlighted programs such as the PM Awas Yojana, which has provided affordable housing to thousands of Mumbaikars—an achievement he said Congress never planned for. Concluding with a firm warning, Modi pledged strong action against any threats to Mumbai’s security. Reflecting on the “fearful days” of frequent terrorist attacks under Congress rule, he credited his government with restoring peace and enhancing public safety. Modi urged Maharashtra’s citizens to support the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming polls to secure the state’s future, promising to fulfill the aspirations of Mumbai residents.