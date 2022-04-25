PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Emmanuel Macron on re-election as French President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and said he looked forward to continue working together with him to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership."

Emmanuel Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday. The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm.

Macron won in the second round of the presidential election with 58.55 per cent of the votes, while his rival, far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen got 41.45 per cent.

(With inputs from Agencies)

