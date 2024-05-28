 PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Papua New Guinea Landslide; Offers Support & Assistance
The landslide occurred in the mountainous Enga region in northern Papua New Guinea on Friday last week and the latest figure is a sharp rise from earlier estimates.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, offered condolences to the affected families in Papua New Guinea following the recent landslide which killed up to 670 people, and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

PM Modi expressed grief on the loss of lives and the damage caused by the deadly landslide in Papua New Guinea.
He further extended support and emphasized that India is ready to offer all possible assistance.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured. India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance," PM Modi said in a post shared on X.

The landslide occurred in the mountainous Enga region in northern Papua New Guinea on Friday last week and the latest figure is a sharp rise from earlier estimates.

The deadly landslide claimed the lives of 670 people, according to the estimates from the Chief of Mission for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in the country, CNN reported.

But that may now be a major underestimate, according to the latest projection from Papua New Guinea's disaster agency.
Moreover, around 2000 people are feared to have been buried by the massive landslide.

"The landslide buried more than 2000 people alive, caused major destruction to buildings, and food gardens, and caused a major impact on the economic lifeline of the country," Lusete Laso Mana, Acting Director of the National Disaster Centre, said in a letter to the UN.

"The situation remains unstable as the landslip continues to shift slowly, posing an ongoing danger to both rescue teams and survivors alike," he said.

Over 150 houses in Yambali village were buried in debris, according to the officials.

The area continues to pose an "extreme risk," officials added, as rocks continue to fall and the ground soil is exposed to constant increased pressure.

