PM Modi chairs National Ganga Council meet in Kanpur; he will also review the 'Namami Gange' project

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the National Ganga Council meeting in Kanpur, where he will also review the 'Namami Gange' project and get a first hand experience of the impact of the programme on the holy river.

Modi was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath and other state dignitaries upon his arrival at the airport. (Modi) will Chair the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council) in Kanpur...