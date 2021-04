PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review COVID-19 situation; directs officials to ensure rapid upgradation of health infrastructure

PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top officials to review the Covid-19 relation situation in the country. He got an overview on the situation in the country relating to oxygen availability, medicines, health infrastructure, etc.

The Empowered Group working on boosting Oxygen Supply briefed the Prime Minister on the efforts being made to ramp up availability and supply of oxygen in the country. They informed the PM about increasing allocation of Oxygen to states. It was discussed that the production of LMO in the country has increased from 5700 MT/day in August 2020 to the present 8922 MT (on 25th April 2021). The domestic production of LMO is expected to cross 9250 MT/day by the end of April 2021.

PM instructed the officials to work closely with state governments to start the PSA Oxygen plants at the earliest. Officers also apprised the PM that they are encouraging states to also set up PSA Oxygen plants.

PM was briefed about the functioning of the Oxygen Express Railways Service as well as the domestic sorties & international sorties undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen tankers.