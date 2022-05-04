PM Modi calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has asked PM Modi to use his influence over Russia to end the war with Ukraine. The suggestion came when Modi appealed for an immediate ceasefire and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis. “My message is very clear that Putin has got to stop this war and end the killings. I, of course, hope that India will influence Russia also in this discussion," Frederiksen said. Modi arrived in the Danish capital on the second leg of his ‘three-day, three-nation’ Europe tour.

During the delegation level talks, India and Denmark reviewed progress in the Green Strategic Partnership with a focus on green hydrogen, renewable energy and wastewater management. Modi said India’s infrastructure sector and ‘green’ industries had a lot of investment opportunities for Danish companies and pension funds.

He pitched India as the go-to destination for investment saying, those who don't invest in India will certainly miss out. "These days the term FOMO or 'fear of missing out' is gaining traction on social media. Looking at India's reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don't invest in our nation will certainly miss out," said PM Modi at India-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen. Denmark is home to a robust Indian diaspora of 16,000 people. PM Modi met community members and told them that ‘where ever an Indian goes, he contributes to his 'karmabhoomi' with full honesty. Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, the prime minister will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with the heads of state of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 08:44 AM IST