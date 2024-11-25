PM Modi Attacks Opposition Ahead Of Winter Session 2024: 'Some People Try To Control Parliament Through Unruly Behaviour'; Video

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media ahead of the proceedings. Expressing his hopes for a productive session, the Prime Minister remarked that the atmosphere inside the Parliament should reflect the cool and composed nature of the winter season.

Taking a veiled dig at the opposition, PM Modi said, "There should be a healthy debate in the Parliament and maximum participation in discussions. However, unfortunately, certain individuals are trying to hijack Parliament for their own political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos. Though their tactics ultimately fail, the public watches their behavior closely and delivers justice when the time arrives."

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of utilising parliamentary time effectively, particularly at a moment when India’s global stature is on the rise. He added, "We should utilise the time in Parliament to further enhance India's global reputation and prestige. Such opportunities, which we have today, are rare for India on the world stage, and we must make the most of them. A message should emanate from India's Parliament that the country's voters, their commitment to democracy, their dedication to the Constitution, and their faith in parliamentary procedures are meaningful, and we must rise to the occasion."

VIDEO | "The architects of the Constitution, while making it, discussed minute details of it, and then we got such fine document. The important units are MP, and the Parliament. We hope that there would be a healthy discussion, more and more MPs will participate. Unfortunately,… pic.twitter.com/BheDHTPvQT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2024

The opposition in Parliament will attempt to corner the Modi government on issues such as the allegations against Adani and the violence in Manipur. During this session, the government will strive to pass several important bills, including the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, and the Waqf Amendment Bill.