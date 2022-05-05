PM Modi arrives in India after 3-nation European tour

After concluding his three-day, three-nation tour of European countries - Germany, Denmark and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday.

PM Modi will chair on Thursday an important review meeting on preparedness to deal with the heatwave affecting parts of the country and the upcoming monsoon season, government sources told PTI.

During his three-nation European tour, the Prime Minister held talks with the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing a range of bilateral issues, including defence, space, civil nuclear cooperation and people-to-people linkages, as well as regional and global issues.

"My visit to France was brief but a very fruitful one. President @EmmanuelMacron and I got the opportunity to discuss various subjects. I thank him and the French Government for the warm hospitality," PM Modi tweeted before his departure.

PM Modi held several high-level engagements with the leadership of Germany, Denmark and France, during the course of his visit, while also interacting with the Indian diaspora in all three countries.

The Prime Minister also held interactions with the business leaders in Germany and Denmark during the course of his visit.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 12:06 PM IST