PM Modi arrives in Bangladesh for two-day visit; received by Sheikh Hasina at Dhaka airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday afternoon for a two day visit. He was received at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and accorded Guard of Honour. The two will be holding restricted delegation-level talks later in the day.

"A special visit begins with a special gesture," the Prime Minister's office tweeted sharing visuals from their airport exchange.

During his visit he will take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at furthering cooperation with the neighbouring nation. The trip, Modi's first international foray since the COVID-19 pandemic began, also coincides with Bangladesh's National Day celebrations. This year incidentally marks 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Modi departed for Dhaka at 07:45 am. Following his arrival, he will attend an event at the National Martyr's Memorial at 10:50 am. The Prime Minister will be holding meetings with Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid as well as taking part in the festivities.

Thereafter, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will call on Prime Minister Modi at 3:15 pm. Later, he will attend the National Day Programme at 3:45 pm and then inaugurate Bapu Bangabandhu Digital Video Exhibition at 7:45 pm.