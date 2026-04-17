'PM Modi And I Don't Have Wife Issue': Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha During Debate On Women's Reservation Bill - VIDEO

A light-hearted moment unfolded during an intense debate on women's reservation and delimitation in the Lok Sabha on Friday, as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi mentioned the bachelorhood of himself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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"All of us, every single one in this room, have been influenced, taught, and learned a lot from the women in our lives, mothers, sisters, and wives. As Rijiju ji said, of course, the Prime Minister and I don't have that wife factor, so we don't get that input. But we do have our mothers and our sisters," he said.

"Yesterday, I was sitting and watching my sister achieve something in five minutes that I have not been able to do in maybe 20 years of my political career, which was to make Amit Shah smile," he added.

Speaking against the Women's Reservation Bill, Rahul Gandhi dismissed the government's narrative that it would empower women, saying, "This has nothing to do with the empowerment of women. This is an attempt to change the electoral map of India. Actually, it is a shameful act."

The discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha began yesterday, and voting to clear it is scheduled for 4 PM today.

Hours before the voting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Opposition MPs to set aside their differences and back the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, a landmark constitutional amendment that seeks to reserve one-third of seats for women in Parliament and State Assemblies.