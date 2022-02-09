PM Modi and Amit Shah leading India to a 'civil war': RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were engaged in leading India to a civil war.

Talking to media persons here at 10, Circular Road, the residence of Mrs Rabri Devi, Lalu Yadav reacted to the ongoing controversy over Hijab for girls in BJP ruled Karnatka and apprehended anarchy in the country.

He said that Mr Narendra Modi and Mr Amit Shah should be held responsible for a 'civil war' which is feared in this nation. They are putting the nation towards that condition deliberately.

Lalu Yadav, who is here to preside over the national council meeting of his party scheduled for Thursday, said that the nation had been put back to slavery-like conditions and it appears BJP leaders have adopted the role of Britishers.

RJD president predicted that BJP would not return to power in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh "they will be wiped out in elections", he said.

Lalu is expected to be re-elected as the party president on February 20 at the national executive committee meeting. He is heading RJD since its inception in 1997.

There are 250 members of the national council from 26 state units of RJD.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 07:20 PM IST