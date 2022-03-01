PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi greet people on Maha Shivaratri

Prime Minister Narendra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other political leaders on Tuesday people on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. May the God of gods, Mahadev blesses everyone. Om Namah Shivay."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greeting on the auspicious occasion. “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of “Mahashivratri". I pray to Devadhidev Mahadev for the welfare of all and prosperity and prosperity of the country. Om Namah Shivay!,” Amit Shah tweeted.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari also took to Twitter to extend his greeting. He wrote in Hindi: “Om Namah Shivaay. Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva be with everyone.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended wishes to all on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended their greeting on the auspicious occasion.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It's believed that while there is a Shivaratri every lunisolar month of the Hindu calendar, the Maha Shivaratri happens only once every year, in February/March, when winter comes to an end and spring and summer begin.

Out of the 12 Shivaratris observed in any given year, Maha Shivaratri is considered especially auspicious, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies, that keeps the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are revered as the embodiment of love, energy, and unity.

On this auspicious day, followers and devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and special puja is performed in several temples across the world. They offer milk to the Shivalinga and pray for Moksha.

Several devotees pray the whole night, chant mantras in praise of Lord Shiva. Besides the celebrations of the marriage of Shiva and Shakti, unmarried women pray and observe fasts on the day to wish for a partner as compassionate as Lord Shiva. On this day, fairs and cultural programmes are also organised in various temples.

It is believed that those people who perform puja, fast, and offer prayers to Lord Shiva are blessed with good luck. Many people also think that Maha Shivaratri fast reminds devotees that pride, ego and falsehood lead to downfall only. Also, this is a day when positivity wins over negativity.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:49 AM IST