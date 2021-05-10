PM Modi, Amit Shah congratulate Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as Assam CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as Assam Chief Minister, and expressed confidence that he and his team of ministers will add momentum to the development journey of the state and fulfil people's aspirations.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Congratulations to @himantabiswa Ji and the other Ministers who took oath today. I am confident this team will add momentum to the development journey of Assam and fulfil aspirations of the people."