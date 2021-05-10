PM Modi, Amit Shah congratulate Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as Assam CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as Assam Chief Minister, and expressed confidence that he and his team of ministers will add momentum to the development journey of the state and fulfil people's aspirations.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Congratulations to @himantabiswa Ji and the other Ministers who took oath today. I am confident this team will add momentum to the development journey of Assam and fulfil aspirations of the people."
PM Modi also praised the former Chief Minister of the state Sarbananda Sonowal by saying that his contribution towards Assam's progress and strengthening the party is immense.
"My valued colleague Sarbananda Sonowal was at the helm of a pro-people and pro-development administration over the last five years. His contribution towards Assam's progress and strengthening the party in the state is immense," PM Modi tweeted.
Other BJP leaders also joined PM Modi in congratulating Sarma and his ministerial colleagues with Home Minister Amit Shah saying that under the prime minister's guidance and Sarma's leadership, Assam will set a new benchmark of peace, progress and prosperity.
Sarma was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam at 12 noon today, replacing former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. He is considered to be the charioteer of BJP's growth in the Northeast. Sarma was administered the oath in presence of state Governor Jagdish Mukhi, the BJP national President JP Nadda and other leaders.
(With inputs from Agencies)
