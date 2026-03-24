PM Modi, Amit Shah Among Top Leaders Targeted In Bomb Threat Email To Delhi Assembly; National Capital On High Alert

PM Modi & Amit Shah | PTI

New Delhi: A bomb threat email targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other top leaders triggered a major security alert in the national capital on Tuesday, with authorities tightening security at the Delhi Legislative Assembly and nearby areas.

According to officials, the email, sent to Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, contained threats to blow up the Assembly building as well as the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station. It also named multiple high-profile figures, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

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Threat Mail Received Early Morning

The first threat email was received at around 7:28 am at the Assembly office, followed by another sent directly to the Speaker minutes later, PTI reported. The alarming content prompted immediate action by security agencies.

Police teams, bomb disposal squads, and sniffer dogs were deployed to carry out extensive searches at the Assembly premises and surrounding areas. Visuals from the site showed heightened security presence and restricted movement as officials conducted inspections.

Authorities later confirmed that nothing suspicious was found during the checks. However, security has been tightened across key government locations as a precautionary measure, as reported by Hindustan Times.

An investigation has been launched to trace the origin of the email. Cyber experts are examining technical details to identify the sender and determine whether the threat is linked to previous hoax emails reported in the city.

The incident comes amid a series of similar threats in Delhi over recent months. Earlier, several schools and bank branches had received bomb threat emails, most of which turned out to be hoaxes. Officials have urged citizens to remain calm, assuring that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of public institutions and high-profile individuals.