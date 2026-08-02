PM Modi Abuse Row: Social Media Questions Identity Of Girl In Apology Video

Fresh questions have emerged over the identity of the girl at the centre of the controversy surrounding abusive remarks allegedly directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent CJP-backed student protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The debate intensified after an apology video surfaced online, prompting several social media users to question whether the person who appeared in the video was the same individual seen making the controversial remarks during the protest.

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The controversy gained further attention after the girl, who appeared before television cameras following a post by the Prime Minister on Instagram, claimed that she was neither 25 years old nor a person named Ruchika Singh, as had been widely reported. She also stated that she was a 15-year-old Class 10 student.

Since the apology video was released, users across social media platforms have been comparing screenshots and facial features from both videos. Many have pointed to apparent differences in the shape and alignment of the girl's teeth and facial structure.

An X user who goes by the name "The DESI Professor" shared screenshots from both clips and wrote, "The real question is whether the person apologising and the person in the video are the same."

Author Shefali Vaidya also weighed in on the issue, writing that the teeth in the two videos appeared to be different. She suggested that a younger sibling might have apologised on behalf of the person seen in the earlier footage.

Instagram influencer Ketan Anoop echoed similar claims, alleging that the woman in the original video appeared to be an adult, whereas the individual in the apology video looked much younger.

However, the claims circulating online have not been independently verified, and no official statement has yet been issued addressing the allegations.