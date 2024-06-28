'PM Hurriedly Inaugurated Terminal 1 While It Was Under Construction': TMC On Delhi Airport Roof Collapse

At least six people have been injured in a tragic accident when a portion of the roof of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed amid heavy rainfall in the early hours of Friday.

According to reports, the tragic incident took three lives. Meanwhile, flight departures at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 were suspended till 2 pm following roof collapse.

After the incident, opposition leaders on social media pointed out that PM Modi had inaugurated the terminal in March this year, before the Lok Sabha election.

The TMC has blamed PM Modi for the incident, saying he is directly responsible for the death of three people.

Taking to X on Friday, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale wrote, "SHOCKING & tragic news this morning. The roof at Delhi Airport’s T1 collapsed this morning and, until now, three people are reported dead. For election campaigning, Modi had hurriedly 'inaugurated' T1 in March even while it was under construction."

"Why shouldn't PM Modi be charged with culpable homicide? He’s directly responsible for the death of three people who lost their lives because Modi was desperate to campaign," added Gokhale.

Reaction from opposition leaders

Yesterday, a part of a fabric canopy on the premises of Dumna Airport near here collapsed, crushing a car parked below.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate took a potshot at PM Modi on social media, alleging corruption in the construction of the canopy.

"Built at a cost of Rs 450 crore, a part of Jabalpur Airport collapsed. This airport was inaugurated by Narendra Modi just three months ago, on March 10, 2024. It could not even withstand the first rain. If this is not corruption, then what is it? If this is not a misuse of government money, our money, then what is it?" said Shrinate in a social media post.