'PM Communicates Every Day': Tejasvi Surya Defends Modi's Decade-Long Absence From Press Conferences, Calls Them 'Redundant'

Tejasvi Surya Defends Modi's Decade-Long Absence From Press Conferences, Calls Them 'Redundant' |

A video from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's interaction with students at Jain College in Bengaluru's VV Puram on June 18 has gone viral after he defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision not to hold traditional press conferences during his more than 10 years in office.

The exchange took place during a felicitation ceremony when a student asked Surya why the Prime Minister had not addressed a press conference despite India being the world's largest democracy.

"Even though we are the world's largest democracy, what's your stance on our honourable Prime Minister not attending a press conference in more than 10 years?" the student asked."

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'Press Conferences Are Redundant': Surya's Response

Calling it "a great question to start with", Surya argued that the role of traditional press conferences has diminished in an era dominated by social media and direct communication.

"Don't you think, like how I said, speeches are so yesterday! In the age of 24x7 social media, where I can talk to my voters directly, the purpose of a press conference, where you have a certain barrier between the leader and the people, is redundant," Surya replied.

According to the BJP MP, modern digital platforms allow political leaders to communicate directly with citizens without relying on conventional media as intermediaries.

'The PM Communicates Every Day'

Surya further rejected the suggestion that Prime Minister Modi is inaccessible to the public. "It's not that the PM is not communicating. The PM communicates every day," he said, arguing that regular speeches, social media updates and government outreach ensure constant engagement with citizens.

His remarks have since sparked debate online, with supporters arguing that digital platforms have transformed political communication, while critics say press conferences remain essential because they allow journalists to ask unscripted questions and hold leaders accountable.

Modi Has Not Held a Solo Press Conference Since 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not held a traditional solo press conference in India since assuming office in May 2014.

While he has participated in joint press appearances with foreign leaders during overseas visits and has given interviews to selected media organisations, he has not addressed an open, unscripted press conference where journalists can freely ask questions.

Most recently, during the Norway leg of his five-nation tour, Modi appeared alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo. As the event concluded, a Norwegian journalist attempted to ask Modi a question, but the Prime Minister shook hands with Støre and exited without responding.

Surya Shares Photos After Event

Although Tejasvi Surya has not directly responded to the viral clip, he later shared photographs from the June 18 event on social media, describing his interaction with students as encouraging.

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He said the discussions reflected a "remarkable sense of purpose, ambition and resolve" among young Indians committed to contributing to the country's development.

How It Compares With Former PM Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who served from 2004 to 2014, regularly held press conferences during his tenure, both in India and abroad.

Singh's media interactions typically included unscripted questions from journalists on government policy, the economy, foreign affairs and political developments. His government also conducted periodic press briefings through ministers and official spokespersons.