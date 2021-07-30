PM asks people to share inputs for his I-Day speech

New Delhi: PM Modi on Friday urged citizens to share their inputs for his Independence Day speech on August 15, saying their thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In a tweet, he asked people to provide their inputs on MyGov, a citizen engagement platform. The portal noted that the prime minister in his Independence Day speech lays out the government’s programmes and policies, and Modi over the last few years has directly invited ideas and suggestions from citizens.

Culture, creative sectors drive growth: Lekhi

New Delhi: Culture and creative sectors can drive growth by generating employment, reducing inequalities and promoting development in a sustainable manner, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi said at a meeting of the G-20 grouping on Friday. In her address, Lekhi presented India’s perspec­tive on the theme culture and creative sectors as drivers for growth and outlined their significance in providing economic growth and employment as well as the potential to give more opportunities to women, youth and to local communities.

Rs400cr unaccounted pan masala transactions

New Delhi: The I-T dept has detected unaccounted transactions of over Rs400 crore after it raided a north India-based ‘pan masala’ manufacturing group, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday. It said the searches were carried out Thursday on 31 premises — Kanpur, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Kolkata — of the group, also involved in the real estate business.

Unitech money laundering: London hotel attached

New Delhi: The ED on Friday said it has attached a London hotel worth Rs58.61 crore in a money laundering probe against realty firm Unitech Group and its promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra. The hotel, Bed and Breakfast, is owned by company Ibournshorne Limited, a UK-based associate firm of the Carnoustie group.

Gujarat zoo to trade 40 Asiatic lions for other wild animals

At least 40 Asiatic lions from Sakkarbaug Zoo in Gujarat will be given to zoos across the country in exchange of other wild animals to be housed at the newly opened Kevadia Jungle Safari near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district, an official said on Friday. Notably, a record 46 lion cubs were born in Sakkarbaug Zoo, situated on the outskirts of Junagadh city, between April 2020 and July this year, said D T Vasavada, chief conservator of forest, Junagadh Wildlife Circle.