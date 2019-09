Pledge to root out terrorism, develop J&k and Ladakh, says PM Narendra Modi

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that his government has taken several measures in the first 100 days of NDA 2.0 to rein in corruption, bring about development and root out terrorism.

Inaugurating a slew of projects here, the prime minister also said that Jharkhand is the launching pad of big schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals.

"We pledge to rein in corruption, fight for the rights of Muslim sisters and root out terrorism. Some corrupt people have already been put in their place (jail)," he said while addressing a public meeting here.

Those who thought they are above law are now approaching courts for bail, he said. Talking about the two newly formed Union Territories, Modi said, "We aim to bring about development in J&K and Ladakh, the work for which has begun in the first 100 days of NDA 2.0."