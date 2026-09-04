'Please Rescue Me & Get Me To India': Woman Alleges Torture, Unpaid Wages In Kuwait | Video | X @PttvNewsX

A video circulating from Kuwait has drawn the attention of Tamil Nadu authorities after a woman from Kallakurichi district, who travelled abroad for domestic work, claimed that she was being mistreated and had not received her wages for the past two months.

The woman, identified as Vanitha, appears in the video sitting inside what seems to be a small room with her head covered by a scarf. She is seen making an emotional appeal to the Kallakurichi District Collector and Superintendent of Police, urging them to intervene and facilitate her return to India.

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"My name is Vanitha and I am from Kallakurichi district. It's been three months since I came overseas. They torture me here. I appeal to the Collector madam and Superintendent of Police madam to rescue me and get me to India, my motherland. They've not paid my salary over the past two months. I can't stand it anymore", she said in the video.

Family Appeals For Her Safe Return

After the video came to the attention of Tamil Nadu officials, authorities verified Vanitha's identity and established contact with her mother and other relatives in Kallakurichi. Her family subsequently approached the authorities with a complaint requesting that steps be taken to secure her release and bring her back to India.

Vanitha's mother, Vennila, alleged that an agent who helped arrange her daughter's employment in Kuwait had deceived her. She said Vanitha, who has a son and daughter, had gone to Kuwait expecting to work as a domestic worker but was allegedly subjected to ill-treatment instead.

"The agent cheated her. She has a son and a daughter. They took her for domestic work but they torture her. Please get my daughter home alive, Madam Collector. I ask you with folded hands", her mother said.

Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police Shahnaz told NDTV that authorities had begun taking steps to facilitate Vanitha's return.

"We have confirmed Vanitha is from this district. We have located her family and received a complaint. We have connected them with the right authorities to follow it up and rescue her", she said.