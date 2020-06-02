Plea to free political prisoners: Covid-19 risk

New Delhi: The CPI(ML) central committee on Monday urged the government and the judiciary to urgently free all undertrial political prisoners, especially the sick, vulnerable and elderly like Varavara Rao and G N Saibaba and entertain bail urgently for all elderly, wom­en and pregnant in view of the galloping cases of COVID in the Indian prisons.

It said the elderly renowned Telugu poet Varvara Rao has been taken so ill in the mail hospital he has been shifted to ICU. The 90% incapacitated Sai Baba, a professor of Delhi, was almost granted bail but denied on a lame excuse of brother’s house being in a containmeent area.

"Senior citizen with co-morbidities, Gautam Navla­k­ha, was whisked away to Mumbai in a train, exposing him to COVID, just prior to the heading of his bail application in Delhi. Senior renowned wom­en, Sudha Bhardwaj and Shoma Sen are refused bail from a jail where there are Covid positive cases,” the CPI(ML) said.

It cited persecution of those opposing the government in the case of the patently fabricated Bhima Koregaon case and the women protesters against the CAA by linking them to the north east Delhi violence. "None of those framed poses any physical threat, none of them with any possibility of evading trial and all have cooperated with police investigation,” it said, stressing “release mechanism for people at particular risk of COVID be provided.”