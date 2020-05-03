Plea for action of United Nations against China for initiating a biological war against the world

Our Bureau / New Delhi

Delhi-based senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala, president of International Council of Jurists and chairman of All India Bar Association, has moved the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva to initiate action against China for letting loose a “bio-weapon” in the form of coronavirus, created in Wuhan, to take control of the world economy.

In a 27-page petition, he has urged the UN body to enquire and direct the Chinese government to adequately compensate the international community and member states, particularly India, for surreptitiously developing a biological weapon capable of mass destruction of the mankind throughout the world and causing serious economic, social, physical and psychological harm.

He alleges the virus was deliberately developed in the Wuhan Virology Lab in China and meticulously planted the infected persons around the world to cause havoc on health, industries and the world’s economy. The plea says it remains a mystery the virus did not spread in all provinces of China but spread to all countries in the world that shows how the Chinese govt meticulously planned execution and spread of the coronavirus.

The plea alleges, “Covid-19 is a carefully assembled biological weapon, aimed at crippling major countries in the world, leaving only China as the beneficiary.” It alleges the virus was “carefully deployed to affect a miniscule 0.001% of the Chinese population” to give a false hint that China was too suffering.