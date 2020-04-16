Pizza delivery boy contracted coronavirus when he went for dialysis treatment at hospital

Earlier, 72 households in New Delhi’s South District were told to observe self-quarantine after the youth tested positive. As soon as his results came out, authorities immediately decided to quarantine his 16 colleagues at the outlet. A detailed trail was followed to identify each house where food was delivered by the outlet.

The delivery boy is now undergoing treatment at a hospital, while others who came in his contact are being monitored on a daily basis.

Some of the orders from this outlet were also made through food delivery giant Zomato, which said that while all colleagues of the delivery boy have tested negative, as a precautionary measure, the restaurant has now suspended operations for the time being.

Notably, some restaurants have kept their kitchens open during the lockdown as delivery services are still available i.e. you can order takeout. Food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato have also introduced a contactless service where the delivery boy leaves the parcel outside your door or at your front gate. However, despite all the precautions and the WHO-implemented features restaurants are given during this time, people have chosen to cook more putting the restaurant industry at risk.

According to an Indian Express report, nearly 7 million people across the country working in restaurants were likely to be affected because of the lockdown, and the constant losses have left people to wonder if some of the newer restaurants will survive the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only time will determine this, and until then, we can only see what happens.