Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Over His 'Inspiration From Hitler' Remark; Seeks Explanation From Congress

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy | Screengrab from the clip shared by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on X

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sparked controversy with remarks in which he said that he named an organisation, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), taking inspiration from Adolf Hitler, the dictator of Nazi Germany. His remarks, made during a conclave organised by English daily The Hindu, have drawn widespread criticism from political leaders across the spectrum.

“Hydra, the word is Hitler’s favourite word. His core team was called Hydra, which could assassinate anyone. So, I have taken inspiration from Hitler and named it HYDRAA,” Reddy said on Saturday.

Former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday hit out at Revanth Reddy, calling his remarks "appalling".

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Taking to X, he wrote, "Appalling that Telangana CM Revanth Reddy proudly admits his 'HYDRAA' is inspired by Hitler. It exposes his RSS roots & fascist mindset and Congress leadership owe explanation to the Nation on the issue."

Earlier, BJP and BRS leaders criticised the Telangana CM's remarks, saying this was an indication of his “dictatorial” mindset.

In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote, “Revanth Reddy is now openly boasting that Hitler inspired him to create HYDRAA. This is Congress’s tanashahi mindset. From Indira’s Emergency to Revanth’s crackdown on journalists and students.”

Poonawalla further asked if the Congress leadership would take action against Reddy for his remarks.

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Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, sharing the clip of the conclave in a post on X, also referenced the Emergency and alleged that the Congress has “always muzzled people of the country”. He wrote, “Congress’s dangerous Hitler, Emergency mindset is out in the open yet again. Revanth Reddy is now openly boasting that Hitler inspired him to create HYDRAA and is comparing his demolitions in Hyderabad to those in war-torn countries like Iran and Israel, echoing his leader Rahul Gandhi’s language.”

The Union Minister sought an unconditional apology from the Congress and Revanth Reddy.