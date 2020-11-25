'Pillar of Congress party': PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others condole death of Ahmed Patel

Following the news, political leaders from across party lines have condoled Patel's death. With a career spanning around two decades, Ahmed Patel had been an influential figure in political circles. Beginning by contesting local body elections in Gujarat's Bharuch 1976 under the guidance of Indira Gandhi, he would go on to hold most of the major positions in the party's state and central wings, and working with multiple Prime Ministers and party Presidents. He was the Parliamentary Secretary to Rajiv Gandhi more recently, a political secretary to Sonia Gandhi. Patel was a multi-term parliamentarian who for the most part acted as a liason between the party and the government.

Reacting to his passing on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said that he was "saddened" by the news. "He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace," Modi tweeted.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said that Patel had been an able parliamentarian who "always maintained cordial relations with leaders across the political spectrum".