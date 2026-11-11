Pilibhit Police Brutality Caught On Cam: Cop Slaps Youth After Honking Dispute; Probe Ordered

A viral CCTV video from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked questions over police conduct after a police personnel was allegedly seen slapping a young man following an argument over honking. The video, reportedly recorded on November 3, shows the confrontation happening in a narrow street in the Gajraula police station area.

According to reports, the youth, identified as Rishi and a resident of Bithora Kalan village, was returning home after attending a local fair when a dispute broke out involving a Dial 112 police patrol vehicle. The argument reportedly began over honking and the youth allegedly walking in front of the vehicle.

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CCTV Footage Shows Cop Confronting, Slapping Youth

The CCTV footage shows a black police-marked SUV entering a narrow lane before coming to a halt. A police personnel is then heard calling out to a man wearing a black shirt, who walks towards the vehicle and begins speaking to him. The personnel, who appears to be confronting the man from inside the vehicle, is also heard using abusive language during the exchange.

As the argument escalates, several people gather at the spot. The police personnel is allegedly seen slapping Rishi, following which an altercation breaks out. Moments later, a man wearing a white shirt approaches the group and appears to confront the personnel inside the vehicle. The police SUV subsequently leaves the spot.

Pilibhit Police Order Investigation

Following the circulation of the video, Pilibhit Police took cognisance of the incident. Circle Officer (City) Amarnath Verma confirmed that officials had taken notice of the viral footage and ordered a departmental investigation into the conduct of the personnel involved.

The inquiry is expected to establish the sequence of events and examine the circumstances that led to the confrontation. Further details about action against the personnel, if any, are awaited.

The video has prompted questions on social media about the use of force by police personnel during public disputes and the need for officers to follow due process while dealing with civilians.