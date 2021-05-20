PIL in Supre Court on ‘toolkit’ to derecognise Congress

New Delhi: The BJP is trying to keep alive the ‘toolkit’ controversy it kicked up to accuse the Congress of spreading misinformation. The latest in this exercise is a PIL filed in Supreme Court by lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha having RSS links. The PIL not only wants the National Investigation Agency to probe the ‘toolkit’ issue but demands that the recognition of the Congress be withdrawn as a political party for its anti-national activities through its ‘toolkit’ exposed by BJP by making it public.

The Congress has not only disassociated with the document tweeted by the BJP leaders but it has also filed a complaint against them with the Tughlaq Road police station here. The police has, however, not registered any FIR on the basis of the complaint.

Shashank has made the Congress, the Centre and the Election Commission as the respondents in his PIL, with a prayer to the Supreme Court to ask Centre to initiate a probe against Congress for the criminal conspiracy and illegal activities to bring down reputation of Modi.

The Congress has, however, asserted that the ‘toolkit’ is a handiwork of BJP to divert attention from the catastrophic consequences of pandemic mismanagement. Its leaders said they are awaiting police action on the complaint accusing the BJP of forging the letterhead of Congress research wing and adding fabricated material to a genuine Congress document on Central Vista project.

AltNews portal exposed the BJP's hand in the fabrication of the toolkit by examining the 6-page Congress document on the Central Vista Project and the purported toolkit. It claimed to have found distinct differences between the letterheads, letters, fonts and alignments. It pointed out that the font of the alphabet "M" in "May" used in the toolkit does not match one on the Vista document.

Also, the page numbering on the Vista document is in the Roman numerals while those on the toolkit use English numbers. AltNews concluded that the AICC research department's letterhead had been tampered with in the "toolkit" document. It also questioned the authenticity of the purported "toolkit" as the BJP leaders' tweets produced the screenshopts and not the original document.