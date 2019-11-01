PIL in Delhi HC seeks lifting of cap on cash withdrawal

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre, the AAP government in the national capital and the RBI on a PIL seeking removal of restrictions on cash withdrawals (Rs40,000 for a six-month period) from the scam-hit PMC Bank Ltd.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the Union Ministry of Finance, the Delhi government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the PMC Bank, directing them to indicate their stand on the plea, which has sought a 100% insurance cover for customers’ money deposited in the bank.Petitioner Bejon Kumar Misra in the plea filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, has sought quashing of the RBI notifications by which the restrictions were placed on cash withdrawals from the bank.