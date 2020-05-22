PIB Fact check of The Wire's piece on ventilators in Gujarat leaves netizens baffled

Webdesk

Fake news is a persistent problem in this day and age. Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, rumours and fake news had been spreading constantly through various platforms. Against this backdrop the Press Information Bureau had set up a Twitter handle to fact check and debunk incorrect information.

On Friday PIB Fact Check took to Twitter to say that an article by The Wire was “Fake News”. Tagging journalist Rohini Singh the fact checking handle said that the publication’s claim – ‘that the that the Dhaman-I ventilators at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital are substandard and were purchased’ – was false.

“According to Govt of Gujarat, the said ventilators were not purchased but donated & are based on required medical standards,” the Twitter handle wrote.