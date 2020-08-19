'Physical fitness at par with mental fitness': Twitter in awe of super fit EAM S Jaishankar

After Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju virtually launched the Fit India Freedom Run, a country-wide event, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday shared a video of himself exercising as part of the campaign, an initiative to promote fitness across the country.
In the video, Jaishankar can be seen jogging, stretching and doing mobility exercises like side to side shuffle and high plank.
"Towards a fitter, healthier, happier India. Keep running. Keep growing. #FitIndiaFreedomRun #Run4India #FitIndiaMovement @KirenRijiju," Jaishankar said in a tweet accompanying the video.
Praising his fitness, Rijiju said: "Look at India's Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar ji ! His physical fitness is at par with his mental fitness. It's very encouraging to see External Affairs Minister promoting #FitIndiaFreedomRun #Run4India #FitIndiaMovement."
Here are some more reactions:
The Fit India Freedom run has been launched by the Sports Ministry under the Fit India Movement, a campaign envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create mass awareness about the importance of fitness across the country.
