'Physical fitness at par with mental fitness': Twitter in awe of super fit EAM S Jaishankar

After Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju virtually launched the Fit India Freedom Run, a country-wide event, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday shared a video of himself exercising as part of the campaign, an initiative to promote fitness across the country.

In the video, Jaishankar can be seen jogging, stretching and doing mobility exercises like side to side shuffle and high plank.

"Towards a fitter, healthier, happier India. Keep running. Keep growing. #FitIndiaFreedomRun #Run4India #FitIndiaMovement @KirenRijiju," Jaishankar said in a tweet accompanying the video.