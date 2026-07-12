Phu Quoc Boat Tragedy: Video Shows Passengers Holding Life Jackets, Not Wearing Them Before Capsizing

Phu Quoc: A chilling new detail has emerged in the tragic speedboat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island that claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists, with a video reportedly showing several passengers holding life jackets instead of wearing them moments before the vessel capsized.

🚨 PHU QUOC BOAT DISASTER: THEY HAD LIFE JACKETS - BUT MANY WERE HOLDING THEM, NOT WEARING THEM



A haunting new detail has emerged from the speedboat tragedy off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island, which killed 15 Indian tourists and left 21 people alive.



Who were the passengers?



The 32… pic.twitter.com/uD9X43qinZ — NGO-SUGAR (@ngosugartp) July 12, 2026

A video shared on social media platform X by historian and journalist NGO-SUGAR (@ngosugartp) appears to show several passengers holding life jackets instead of wearing. The footage has been shared following the tragedy, with many users pointing to it as a possible factor that may have affected passengers' chances of survival. The Free Press Journal has not independently verified the authenticity of the video or the claims made in connection with it.

Details of the accident

The tragedy occurred on July 11, around 400 metres off the coast near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, close to the popular tourist destination of Phu Quoc. The speedboat, carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members, overturned during its return journey after reportedly encountering rough sea conditions.

According to historian and journalist NGO-SUGAR (@ngosugartp), citing survivor accounts, the 32 Indian tourists were colleagues working for a mobile-device manufacturing company headquartered in Uttar Pradesh. The group was on a recreational outing when the speedboat encountered strong winds and high waves.

Survivors recount events

Survivors reportedly told authorities that the boat's captain had instructed all passengers to wear life jackets before departure. However, many allegedly kept the jackets in their hands instead of fastening them securely around their bodies.

According to the latest official update, all 36 people on board, including 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members, have been accounted for. The accident claimed the lives of 15 Indian nationals, including 13 men and two women, while 21 people survived.

Embassy assists families

Several survivors were admitted to hospitals for emergency treatment and are reported to be in stable condition. The Indian Embassy in Hanoi has released the passenger list of the 32 Indian tourists and said it is working closely with Vietnamese authorities to verify the condition of every passenger, assist in victim identification, support affected families, and facilitate repatriation. The embassy added that further updates will be shared as official confirmations become available.