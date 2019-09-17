Photo stand of PM Narendra Modi fetches Rs 1 crore in e-auction at National Gallery of Modern Art

A photo stand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was for Rs. 500 only has been sold for Rs 1 crore on Monday, September 16 in an ongoing e-auction. The e-auction was began on September 14 and will continue till October 3 at National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). It includes gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past six months during the visits of various cities in India.

The photo stand was not the only one that fetched Rs.1 crore. A silver Kalash with a coconut on top was also sold for Rs. 1 crore. This was gifted to Modi by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. According to Indian Express report, the Kalash’s base price was Rs 18,000. Moreover, a metallic sculpture of a cow feeding a calf which gathered Rs 51 lakh against its base price Rs 1,500. An official told to Indian express that a wooden replica of BMW was the most expensive memento to be sold at the e-auction, fetching Rs 5 lakh.