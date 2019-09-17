Photo stand of PM Narendra Modi fetches Rs 1 crore in e-auction at National Gallery of Modern Art

A photo stand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was for Rs. 500 only has been sold for Rs 1 crore on Monday, September 16 in an ongoing e-auction. The e-auction was began on September 14 and will continue till October 3 at National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). It includes gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past six months during the visits of various cities in India.
The photo stand was not the only one that fetched Rs.1 crore. A silver Kalash with a coconut on top was also sold for Rs. 1 crore. This was gifted to Modi by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. According to Indian Express report, the Kalash’s base price was Rs 18,000. Moreover, a metallic sculpture of a cow feeding a calf which gathered Rs 51 lakh against its base price Rs 1,500. An official told to Indian express that a wooden replica of BMW was the most expensive memento to be sold at the e-auction, fetching Rs 5 lakh.
The Director of National Gallery of Modern Art, Ritu Sharma told news agency ANI, "All the gifts that the Prime Minister has received from last six months have been displayed. People can visit PM mementoes website to buy the products. Prices of the products start from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh."
Total 2,772 products have been displayed here. The auction includes gifted items like wall paintings, photographs, crafts, shawls, statues, sculptures, to name a few. In February this year, over 1,800 mementoes that PM Modi had received were sold.
(Inputs from ANI)
