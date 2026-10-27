Philippines' Cebu Hosts Rajnath Singh For 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus, India To Push Indo-Pacific Security | X - DefenceMinIndia

Cebu (Philippines), Oct 27: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday arrived in Cebu on a three-day visit to the Philippines, during which he will attend the 13th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) and hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

“Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh landed in Cebu on a three-day visit to the Philippines. He will attend the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus during his visit and also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines,” the Defence Minister’s office posted on X.

Singh To Address Regional Security Issues

Singh, who left New Delhi earlier in the day, will lead the Indian delegation at the two-day meeting on October 28 and 29 and address the forum on shared regional and international security issues.

#WATCH | Members of the Indian community and Filipino nationals welcome Defence Minister Rajnath Singh upon his arrival at a hotel in Cebu, Philippines. Rajnath Singh is in Cebu to attend the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus. https://t.co/3S0T2TVcPl — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026

Sharing details of his visit, the Defence Minister said India remained committed to strengthening regional security cooperation, promoting ASEAN centrality and ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region under its Act East Policy.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh landed in Cebu on a three-day visit to Philippines. He will attend the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus during his visit and also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines. https://t.co/gYc3KMqGJL — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) October 27, 2026

“During my visit, I will also be holding several bilateral meetings with my counterparts from participating nations. These interactions will be a great opportunity to review our ongoing defence ties and explore new avenues to strengthen our strategic partnerships,” the Defence Minister posted on X.

ADMM-Plus Brings Together Regional Defence Partners

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ADMM is the highest defence consultative and cooperative mechanism within ASEAN. The ADMM-Plus brings together the 11 ASEAN member states, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam, and eight Dialogue Partners: India, the United States, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

India became a Dialogue Partner of ASEAN in 1992, while the inaugural ADMM-Plus meeting was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, on October 12, 2010. Since 2017, the defence ministers participating in the forum have been meeting annually to strengthen defence cooperation between ASEAN member states and the eight partner countries.

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India Strengthens ASEAN Defence Cooperation

The Philippines is chairing the ADMM-Plus in 2026. India is also co-chairing the Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism with Malaysia for the 2024-2027 cycle.

India’s participation in the forum reflects its continued engagement with Southeast Asian countries on defence and strategic issues, as well as its efforts to deepen regional partnerships under the Act East Policy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)