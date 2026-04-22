'Phaansi Do Isko': Fiery Scenes Outside Meerut District Court As 'Blue Drum' Murder Accused Produced In Court | VIDEO

X

A dramatic video from outside Meerut District Court has surfaced, capturing the intense scenes as the accused in the chilling ‘Blue Drum’ murder case were produced before the court. The video shows the victim’s grieving mother Renu Devi breaking down while demanding justice.

Viral Video Shows Raw Emotion Outside Court

The video shows a chaotic atmosphere, with people gathered as police escort the accused through tight security.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Saurabh Rajput’s mother, Renu Devi, in the video was seen crying inconsolably, her anguish visible as she demands the death penalty for those accused of killing her son. Renu is also heard verbally abusing the accused was repeatedly saying, "They killed my son... He used to give Rs 50,000 every month. The murderers must be hanged."

Accused Appear With Infant Amid Heavy Security

Prime accused Muskaan Rajput was brought to court along with her alleged lover Sahil. Meanwhile, Muskaan is seen holding her six-month-old daughter in her arms while being escorted by police, her face partially covered.

Both accused denied the charges in court, with Muskaan claiming she had been framed over a property dispute.

Inside The ‘Blue Drum’ Murder Case

The case pertains to the brutal killing of Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, in March 2025.

Investigators allege that Muskaan and Sahil drugged Saurabh, murdered him in his sleep, dismembered his body, and sealed the remains inside a cement-filled blue drum, intending to dispose of it later.

From Love Marriage To Deadly Plot

Saurabh and Muskaan had a love marriage in 2016, but their relationship reportedly deteriorated over time. Tensions escalated after Saurabh discovered Muskaan’s alleged affair with Sahil, leading to frequent disputes and discussions of divorce.

Saurabh had recently returned home for his daughter’s birthday when the alleged murder plot was carried out.

Family Alleges Wider Conspiracy

During the hearing, Renu Devi accused Muskaan’s family members of being complicit in the crime and criticised the police for allegedly failing to act against them.