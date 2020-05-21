Petrol pump employee killed, another injured during a robbery in Nagpur

Unidentified robbers killed a petrol pump employee and looted Rs 1 lakh in Nagpur early Thursday morning, police said.

Another employee was severely injured in the attack.

The incident took place at Vidya Sarvo petrol pump owned by Madhukar Ugle on Hingana-Amravati bypass near Wanadongri.

As per the preliminary probe, four to five robbers broke into the petrol pump's cabin where two night-shift employees, Liladhar Marotrao Gohte (53) and Pandhari Shriram Bhandarkar (61), were asleep.

The robbers attacked the two with sharp weapons, and leaving them unconscious, took Rs one lakh from the cash box and fled.

A man visited the pump in the morning to refuel his vehicle and finding two employees lying in a pool of blood, called up the police.

Inspector Hemant Kumar Kharbe of MIDC police station and his team reached the spot and found that Bhandarkar was dead.

His body was sent to the Government Medical College & Hospital for autopsy while Gohte was admitted to a private hospital. His condition was said to be critical.

A case of murder and robbery was registered and further probe was on, inspector Kharbe said.