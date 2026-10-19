PETA India Urges Centre To Withdraw Draft Animal Experimentation Rules, Warns Of Weaker Safeguards

PETA India has raised concerns over proposed changes to laboratory animal research regulations, calling for stronger protections and non-animal testing methods | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, October 19, 2026: Animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) has urged the Centre to withdraw its proposed rules on animal experimentation, warning that the changes could weaken existing safeguards and expose animals to greater suffering in laboratories.

The organisation has raised objections to the draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals) Rules, 2026, claiming that several provisions could make it easier to conduct experiments on animals, including those protected under existing laws.

Protected Wildlife And Stray Animals At Risk

One of PETA India’s major concerns is that the proposed rules could permit the capture and use of animals protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, for experiments, provided scientific justification and legal permissions are obtained.

The organisation also warned that exemptions in the draft could allow experiments on stray dogs and cats under specified circumstances. These concerns raise questions about whether the proposed changes would offer sufficient protection to vulnerable animals.

Severe Suffering Remains A Concern

PETA India has also questioned provisions relating to the level of suffering permitted during experiments. It argued that while the draft prohibits prolonged severe suffering that cannot be relieved, it does not completely rule out experiments involving severe suffering.

“Although the draft prohibits prolonged severe suffering that cannot be alleviated, it continues to accommodate experiments involving severe suffering,” the organisation claimed.

Independent Oversight Could Be Weakened

Another key objection concerns the approval process for animal experiments. According to PETA India, the proposed rules could reduce the role of the central Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA) in reviewing certain experiments.

“The draft would allow institutional ethics committees to approve experiments classified as mild or moderate on larger animals, including dogs, horses, pigs, and cattle, without prior approval from the central Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA),” it contended, PTI reported.

The organisation believes that allowing institutional committees to approve such experiments without prior clearance from the central body could weaken independent oversight and existing animal welfare safeguards.

PETA Pushes For Non-Animal Research Methods

PETA India also pointed to the global shift towards research methods that do not involve animals. It argued that the proposed rules should encourage scientifically advanced alternatives instead of creating more opportunities for animal experimentation.

The organisation said the focus should be on the “use of scientifically advanced non-animal approaches and animal-welfare protections, rather than weakening existing safeguards or creating new avenues for animal experimentation”.

Calls For Stronger Animal Protection Rules

Calling for the withdrawal of the draft, PETA India urged the Centre to introduce stronger regulations that protect wildlife and community animals while retaining independent supervision of experiments.

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“PETA India calls for the withdrawal of the proposed rules and urges stronger regulations that protect wildlife and community animals, preserve independent oversight and existing safeguards, and prioritise scientifically sound non-animal methods,” the organisation said.

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